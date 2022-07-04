Kolkata Ex-police commissioner says, Politicians shouldn’t dictate police on their jobs

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Gautam Mohan Chakraborty stated on Monday that politicians shouldn’t direct the police in their duties. According to him, politicians should give the police functional autonomy in the same way as the defence minister refrains from inquiring about the army chiefs war plans.

At the India Today Conclave East, Chakraborty delivered a speech during a panel discussion titled ‘Power, Politics, and Patronage: The Long Road to Police Reforms.’

At reply to Chakraborty’s remark, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in his first cabinet meeting that all of his colleagues should refrain from interfering with the police’s investigation. This was said by Director General of Assam Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.