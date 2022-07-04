Renowned film director Tarun Majumdar passes away

The renowned director Tarun Majumdar passed away on Monday at a hospital in Kolkata after a protracted illness, according to hospital officials. Tarun Majumdar was known for making films based on compelling stories that highlighted the lives of middle-class families.

He was 92. With kidney issues and old age diseases, Majumdar was admitted to the state SSKM Hospital on June 14. ‘Tarun Majumdar passed away at around 11.17 AM today. He has been critical for some time and his condition deteriorated further this morning. His heart beat and pulse rate had dropped and he had stopped responding to any treatment,’ a hospital official said.

Majumdar was moved to the ICU on Sunday and put on a ventilator after getting a ‘secondary infection in his lungs,’ according to the official. Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, expressed her deepest sadness over Majumdar’s passing and called it a ‘huge loss to the entertainment world.’

She sent her condolences to the Majumdar family and his numerous fans. Kancher Swarga (1962), Palatak (1963), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972), Balika Badhu (1976), Thagini (1974), Ganadevata (1978), Dadar Kirti (1980), and Bhalobasa Bhalobasa are notable examples of his works (1986). Majumdar, who was given the Padma Shri in 1990, has won five Filmfares.