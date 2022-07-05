Breaking News; Congress MLA’s homes, offices are raided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau

Bengaluru; In a disproportionate assets (DA) case, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) agents are raiding the residences of Chamarajpet MLA and Congress politician B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. According to ACB authorities, the DA case has been registered based on an Enforcement Directorate report (ED). The ED raided Khan’s homes in August 2021 on suspicion of money laundering after his name appeared in the IMA ponzi scheme.

A team of 40 officials are conducting raids at five different locations at the same time. The searches are taking place at Khan’s residence near Cantonment Railway Station, a flat in Silver Oak complex, a guest house in Sadashivanagar, a building housing GK Associates company in Banashankari, and the National Travels office in Kalasipalya. Officials are interrogating a few people and confirming papers. The local police have taken all required security precautions to prevent Khan’s fans from congregating at the location.