Cleric booked in Kerala for objectionable remarks on Jesus Christ

A Muslim cleric was the target of a FIR after making offensive remarks about Jesus Christ during the previous Christmas season. A complaint from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anoop Antony led to the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Ernakulam ordering the case to be filed.

The Indian Penal Code’s Section 153A is where the case was filed (IPC). Promote enmity between various groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and engage in actions that are harmful to the maintenance of harmony are both included by Section 153A.

During the Christmas celebration in 2021, the cleric Waseem AL Hikami allegedly made offensive remarks about the birth of Jesus Christ. Six months ago, a case was filed in Kottayam regarding the event. On June 26, the Ernakulam cyber police opened a new case and sent it to Kottayam.