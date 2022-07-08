Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,480, per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4685. In the last two days, gold price edged lower by Rs 1000 per 8 gram. Yesterday gold price slide by Rs 600 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading higher by 0.07% at Rs 50,656 for 10 gram. Silver futures is trading lower by 0.27% percent at Rs 56,788 a kilogram.

In the international market, spot gold is trading at $1,744.07 per ounce, up by 0.3%. US gold futures gained by 0.2% to $1,742.50. Price of gold have lost about 3.7% this week. Among other precious metals, silver rose by 0.5% to $19.28 per ounce, platinum gained by 0.6% to $878.40 and palladium climbed by 0.8% to $2,006.51.