Fans flock to Noida metro station to celebrate YouTuber Gaurav Taneja’s birthday; Detained

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was seized by the police after his fans flocked to Noida, Uttar Pradesh’s Sector 51 metro station to celebrate his birthday. Taneja had informed his Instagram followers that he will celebrate his birthday with fans at the Noida metro station. Thousands of people then flocked to Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber after this.

The rush caused a stampede, however there were no reported casualties. When the Noida Sector 49 Police arrived, they calmed the crowd.

Metro riders faced problems because of the sudden influx. The Metro staff also encountered challenges. There was a severe traffic jam as event tokens were being handed out under the metro station. However, as soon as they were notified, police cleared the roads.

The social media influencer was arrested for violating Section 144 of the CrPC soon after it was enacted.