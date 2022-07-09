Gulf country nationalise one more job sector

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian government has decided to implement Saudization in one more job sector. The Public Prosecution in Saudi Arabia informed that, all workers in security companies including those on guard duty must be Saudi nationals. All employees in private companies and institutions providing security guard services as well as all civil guards must be Saudi nationals.

Violators will be punished with several penalties depending on the severity of the violation. This includes, warning, temporary closure of the institution for a period of up to one month, a fine of up to SR50,000 and cancellation of the license.

Saudization, officially known as Saudi nationalisation scheme, or Nitaqat system in Arabic, is the policy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It was implemented by its Ministry of Labor, whereby Saudi companies and enterprises are required to fill up their workforce with Saudi nationals up to certain levels.