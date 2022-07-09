Home Ministry establishes commission to determine Delhi’s municipal wards

A commission has been constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to carry out the delineation of municipal wards in Delhi. Within four months after its inception, a three-person delimitation commission will present its report.

‘Taking a step forward in the direction of holding municipal elections, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, by exercising its powers under sections 3, 3A and 5 of the DMC Act, 1957, has constituted a delimitation commission to assist central government in delimitation of wards and carrying out other functions related to it,’ according to a statement from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Vijay Dev, the State Election Commissioner for Delhi, will serve as the panel’s chairman. The other two members are Pankaj Kumar Singh, the Joint Secretary for the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Randhir Sahay, the Additional Commissioner for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).