Delhi Municipal Corporation revises factory licence fees

For the issuing and renewal of factory permits, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has established uniform rates. Every three years, the rates could increase by as much as 15%. After the three municipal corporations were merged to become the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the move was made. The revised tariffs will be in effect starting on July 5, 2022.

According to the factory’s power load (horsepower), the revised rates for the registration fee (one time) and licence fee (one time) for acquiring new permits have been set. The minimum and maximum fees have been established at Rs 2,000 and Rs 50,000, accordingly. The cost of applications and processing has been set at Rs 1,000.

Within 30 days of the license’s expiry date, it may be renewed without incurring any fees. A penalty of 5% per month will be charged after the due date.