Karnataka ACB appeals state HC order, strictures to Supreme Court.

On Monday, the Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a plea with the Supreme Court to challenge a ruling made by Justice HP Sandesh of the Karnataka High Court while hearing a bail petition, as well as the strictures passed.

Justice HP Sandesh of the Karnataka High Court made a shocking statement in open court last week while deciding on bail that he had received indirect threats of transfer after issuing several orders against ACB.

‘Your ADGP is so powerful Some person spoke to one of our High Court judge, judge came and sat with me and he said, giving an example of transferring of one of the judge to some other districtI will not hesitate to mention the name of the judge also,’ in the hearing, Justice Sandesh had said to the ACB’s lawyer.

‘I am going to protect the independence of the judiciary at the cost of my judgeship. This should not happen. I will record the same in the order itself. You people are encouraging such people. You are here to protect the institution, not to do all these things,’ he said.