Priyanka Chopra serves as Nick Jonas’s cheerleader during his Celebrity Golf Tournament round.

What could be better than a companion who inspires you through every stage of life? Is it not? Priyanka Chopra Jonas, his wife and a Bollywood actress, is undoubtedly a supporter of Hollywood star Nick Jonas. PeeCee recently wore the cheerleader cap for her boyfriend while he played golf in Lake Tahoe, Nevada in the United States. Social media is flooded with videos of the two ACC Golf Championship stars.

Photos and videos from the occasion were posted on a fan page on Sunday. In the footage, Priyanka can be seen standing in the background as Nick plays golf.

Opting for comfy attire, Priyanka donned a white sleeveless top, shorts, a blue jacket and a cap. Meanwhile, Nick wore a dark blue t-shirt, black pants and a cap. The duo paired their outfits with white sneakers.

Priyanka enjoys going with Nick to his golf and baseball matches. Prior to Nick’s baseball game in May, Priyanka offered him a good luck kiss, and images of the moment circulated on social media for days.

Over three years have passed since the pair got married. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, their first child, was born earlier this year.

On the work front, Priyanka currently has several films in the pipeline. She will feature next in ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’ and ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.