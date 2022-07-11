Recipe for Almond and Rose Kheer

Without a traditional sweet dessert, no Indian party is complete, and kheer is a good choice for any celebration! You can make this quick and simple kheer recipe at home, which features the health benefits of almonds and a light rose flavour.

Ingredients of Almond And Rose Kheer

• 2 Litre full fat milk

• 120 gms rice

• 40 gms grain sugar

• 3-4 Rose water drops

• 10 gms dried rose petals

• 100 gms almonds

• 25 gms almond slivers

How to Make Almond And Rose Kheer

1. Let the rice a 20-minute soak in water.

2. Warm milk in a pan with a thick bottom. When the milk has heated, turn down the heat and let it simmer until the volume has been cut in half.

3. After draining the water, add the soaked rice and cook on low heat until the rice is fully cooked and the mixture thickens.

4.Add sugar after cooking the kheer over low heat for a further 15 minutes to make it thick and creamy.

6.Let to cool down. After cooling, mix in rose water. Keep refrigerated until serving.

6. Roast some almond slivers for 5 minutes at 180 degrees, or until they turn golden brown. Before serving, garnish with slivers and dried rose petals.