Asian U-20 Wrestling Championships: India bags 22 medals

Manama: In wrestling, India bagged 22 medals at the Asian U-20 Wrestling Championships at Manama in Bahrain. Indian wrestlers won 4 gold medals, 9 silver and 9 bronze. India finished second in the team ranking in women’s wrestling and second in men’s freestyle. The Indian team ranked fifth in the team ranking in Men’s Greco-Roman competition.

Women wrestlers Priyanka, Arju and Antrim won gold medals at the event. . Men’s freestyle wrestler Sujeet won the fourth gold medal for India in the 65kg category. For India, women wrestler Sweety (53kg), Reena (65kg), Bipasha (72kg), Priya (76kg) won silver medals. In the mens’ category, Mulayam Yadav (70kg), Ashish (97kg), Mohit Kumar (61kg), Jaideep (74kg) and Mahendra B Gaikwad (125kg) won the silver medals. Three women, Sito (57kg), Tanu (59kg) and Sarika (62kg) and four male freestyle wrestlers, Aman (57kg), Deepak (67kg), Jointy Kumar (86kg), Akash (92kg) besides two men’s Greco-Roman wrestlers, Rohit Dahiya (82kg) and Ankit Gulia (67kg), won bronze medals in the event.