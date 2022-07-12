Land transaction case: Kerala Govt gives clean chit to Mar George Alencherry

New Delhi: Kerala Government filed affidavit filed in Supreme Court, claiming that nothing illegal happened in connection with the land transaction of the Syro Malabar Church. The state government had given a clean chit to Cardinal Mar George Alencherry in the case.

The state government filed an affidavit on a petition filed by Mar George Alencherry seeking cancellation of the case related to the land transaction. The state filed an affidavit incorporating the findings of the investigation report prepared by C-Branch of Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police in the complaint alleging illegal land transaction. In the affidavit, the government stated that the decision to buy and sell land was taken after holding consultations as per the Canon law of the Catholic Church and the rules set by Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese.

The government stated that the complainant’s statement that no detailed discussion was held regarding availing a loan to set up a medical college in Matoor and on the sale of the land to repay the loan was false. It was claimed that talks were held with three governing bodies of the church, including the Finance Council. The government also clarified that the minutes of the discussions and consultations held in this regard have been recorded.