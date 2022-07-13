Mivi launches DuoPods A350 TWS: Details

Mumbai: India based consumer electronics brand, Mivi launched its new True Wireless earphones named ‘Mivi DuoPods A350’ in India. Mivi DuoPods A350 is priced at Rs. 1,499. The TWS earbuds will be available for purchase on Mivi’s website and Amazon in Black, Blue, Mint Green, Space Grey, and White colours.

Mivi DuoPods A350 TWS earphones features 13mm electro-dynamic drivers that produce a frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz. It also feature Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity with 10m range. The earphones come equipped with two MEMS microphones. It supports AAC and SBC codecs and offer voice assistant support for Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Each earbud packs a 40mAh battery and the charging case comes with a 500mAh battery and a USB Type-C port for charging. The earphones offers a playback time of 50 hours on a single charge