DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Mivi launches DuoPods A350 TWS: Details

Jul 13, 2022, 06:06 pm IST

Mumbai: India based consumer electronics brand, Mivi launched its new True Wireless earphones named ‘Mivi DuoPods A350’ in India. Mivi DuoPods A350 is priced at Rs. 1,499. The TWS earbuds will be available for purchase on  Mivi’s website and Amazon in Black, Blue, Mint Green, Space Grey, and White colours.

Mivi DuoPods A350 TWS earphones features  13mm electro-dynamic drivers that produce a frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz. It also  feature Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity with 10m range. The earphones come equipped with two MEMS microphones. It  supports AAC and SBC codecs and offer voice assistant support for Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for third day in a row 

Each earbud packs a 40mAh battery and the charging case comes with a 500mAh battery and a USB Type-C port for charging. The  earphones offers a playback time of  50 hours on a single charge

Tags
shortlink
Jul 13, 2022, 06:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button