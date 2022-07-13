Woman found dead in hotel room; one arrested: police

On Tuesday, a 47-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Mumbai, according to the police. The police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information about the incident and found a woman who was unconscious.

‘A call was received at Malwani PS yesterday (Tuesday) that a 47-year-old woman who was staying in a hotel with a man was found in an unconscious state,’ said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Thakur.

She was taken to a hospital right away, where the staff declared her death, according to Mr. Thakur. Authorities said that, it was revealed during the inquiry that the two of them had an argument before the man killed the woman.

The two started fighting after they got into the hotel room on Monday night. Later, the man who confessed to the crime and claimed to have strangled the deceased to death was arrested by the police. The DCP reported that more investigation is being done.