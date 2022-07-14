2nd ODI: India to face England today: Possible playing XI

London: In cricket, The Team India led by Rohit Sharma will face England in the 2nd One Day International on 14th July at the Lords, London. The guests defeated the hosts in the first ODI of the 3-match series. In the first ODI match, India defeated England by 10 wickets.

Indian team has already won the 3-match T-20 series against England by 2-1.

Possible Playing XI:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma ©, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna