‘Trying to paint again’: Late singer KK’s Wife Jyothy remembers him in an emotional post

Late famed singer KK’s wife, Jyothy Krishna, has shared a post for the first time after the death of her husband on Instagram. Jyothy Krishna, who is a painter by profession, shared a painting that she made featuring her and her husband KK. KK died on May 31 this year in Kolkata after his concert at a college festival.

‘Trying to paint again, Miss you sweetheart’, sharing the post, she wrote, followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after Jyothy shared the post, her daughter Taamara dropped a comment. She wrote, ‘Love it momm’, followed by heart emoticons. KK’s fans also dropped emotional comments below the post.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry. KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. KK’s iconic tracks include Yaaron Dosti from his album Pal, Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai from Woh Lamhe… and Tu Aashiqui Hai (from Jhankaar Beats), among many others.

KK and Jyothy Krishna got married in 1991 and have two children Nakul and Taamara. The 53-year-old singer collapsed in his hospital a few hours after his concert at Nazrul Mancha auditorium. The singer was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.