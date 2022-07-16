Ahead of Parliament, KCR says, Raise voice against injustice to Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana, has instructed members of his party to speak up in both Houses of Parliament in a loud protest against the central government’s unequal treatment of the state.

Before the start of the parliamentary sessions, a meeting of the TRS Parliamentary Party was conducted at Pragati Bhavan under the presidency of the chief minister. The conference was attended by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the party. KCR provided guidelines for the approach to take during the meetings of the Parliament.

The chief minister argued that they needed to put an end to the BJP’s ridiculous behaviour, which included breaking their promises of state division.

The chief minister claimed that the central government’s anti-people policies had caused a halt in all aspects of the nation’s growth. He told the MPs that both Houses of Parliament should serve as the appropriate platforms for fighting against the BJP government at the national level.