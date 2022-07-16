Britain’s Rishi Sunak and Truss clash in leadership debate over tax

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss battled with former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on tax policy on Friday, as the five remaining candidates for Britain’s next prime minister faced off in the first of three televised debates.

Following two days of voting by lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party, an original field of 11 contenders has been narrowed down. However, no one has emerged as the clear successor to Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation following a series of scandals.

While Sunak has won those two votes, he has heavy competition from Truss, who has the support of several senior officials, and junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt, who surveys show is the most popular among party members who will select the winner.

Former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch and Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Tom Tugendhat remain in the race, but trail the others in terms of support from Conservative lawmakers.

According to a snap poll conducted by market research firm Opinium of the British public – who do not have a role in the Conservative Party’s decision on the future prime minister – Tugendhat was seen as the best performer by 36% of viewers.

Sunak came in second with 24 percent, followed by Mordaunt and Badenoch with 12 percent and Truss with 7 percent.

Whoever is chosen will have to deal with skyrocketing prices and dismal economic growth, as well as the public’s lack of trust in politics following Johnson’s scandal-plagued tenure.