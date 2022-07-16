Man threatens women to post their morphed obscene pictures: Arrested

Several false Instagram accounts of girls were created by a 22-year-old man who threatened to post their modified obscene photographs online if they did not make video calls to him. He was then jailed for the crime. The accused, Kapil Kumar, works as a cashier in a restaurant in Panipat, Haryana.

Officials claim that a 20-year-old girl from Burari filed a complaint with the cyber police station in Delhi’s North District stating that she had received a torrent of obscene images and videos from unknown senders. She said that someone had created two Instagram accounts in her name as well as numerous other fake accounts for her female pals.

A case was filed and an investigation started as a result of the complaint. The police obtained information on the fake Instagram profiles from Instagram as part of their investigation, and using that information, they were able to identify the IP addresses and email IDs that were used to register the supposed profiles. The mobile number and IMEI number used in the crime were also discovered through technical analysis of IP addresses, which helped to identify the accused Kapil Kumar.