Russia says it would increase its operations as rockets rain down on Ukraine

Russia declared on Saturday that it would increase military operations in Ukraine in ‘all operational areas,’ as Moscow’s rockets and missiles bombarded cities, killing dozens, according to Kyiv.

Rockets attacked the northeastern town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv area overnight, killing three people and injuring three others, according to regional governor Oleh Synehubov.

‘Why were three persons killed? For what purpose? Because Putin has gone insane?,’ Raisa Shapoval, 83, a distressed resident sitting in the ruins of her home, agreed.

To the south, more than 50 Russian Grad missiles pounded the Dnipro River city of Nikopol, killing two individuals recovered in the wreckage, according to the region’s governor, Valentyn Reznichenko.

In the last three days, at least 40 people have been killed in such attacks in urban areas, according to Ukraine. Russia claims to have hit military targets.

Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s Defense Minister, has instructed military troops to step up operations to prevent Ukrainian strikes on eastern Ukraine and other Russian-held territory, where he claims Kiev could target civilian facilities or civilians.

Shoigu, a close supporter of President Vladimir Putin, was seen in military fatigues at a command post on the defence ministry’s Zvezda TV station being informed on the fight and awarded two generals ‘Golden Star’ awards for gallantry.

His comments appeared to be a direct response to what Kyiv claims are a series of successful strikes against 30 Russian logistics and ammunitions sites utilising numerous multiple launch rocket systems recently given by the West.

According to a spokesperson for Ukraine’s defence ministry, the strikes are disrupting Russian supply lines and have considerably diminished Russia’s military capability.