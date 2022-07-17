Nissan launches Nissan Magnite RED Edition in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Nissan has launched its Nissan Magnite RED Edition in the Indian markets. It is priced at Rs 7,86,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new SUV is powered by HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine. The engine delivers maximum power of 100PS and maximum torque of 160Nm. It 20kmpl . The SUVF is offered in three variants – Magnite XV MT RED Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT RED Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT RED Edition. The Magnite RED Edition will be offered with?two Monotone colour options –?Onyx Black and Storm White. The RED Edition comes in 1.0-litre MT, 1.0-litre Turbo MT and 1.0-litre Turbo CVT variants.

Here’s the full variant wise pricing of the Nissan Magnite RED Edition:

Nissan Magnite MT XV RED Edition – Rs 7,86,500

Nissan Magnite Turbo XV RED Edition – Rs 9,24,500

Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT XV RED Edition – 9,99,900

The SUV features wireless charger, 8.0 touchscreen with Wi-fi connectivity for Android Auto & Apple Carplay, a 7.0 full TFT instrument cluster, a Rear-View Camera with Projection Guide, 2.5 air filter, an LED scuff plate, ambient mood lighting R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, an LED fog lamp, Push Button Start/Stop, Vehicle Dynamics Control, Traction Control System, Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist and LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs).