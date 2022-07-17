Presidential polls; Bengal BJP moves all 69 MLAs to hotel over fear of cross vote

Ahead of tomorrow’s presidential elections, the Bengal BJP has moved all 69 of its members of the state Assembly to a hotel. To avoid any cross-voting tomorrow, the party has lodged all of its MLAs in a five-star hotel in Kolkata’s New Town area.

To cast their votes in the presidential election tomorrow, the MLAs will be taken directly to the assembly. The BJP didn’t want any party to pressure its MLAs into casting a cross vote in the presidential election. Other states have also adopted similar measures.