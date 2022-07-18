Four people detained after 15 kg of ice drug found in two cars in Kharar.

On Sunday, the Kharar police detained four guys after finding 15 gm of crystal methamphetamine, often known as ice, and 8 gm of heroin in their vehicles.

Yogesh Kumar, a Kharar SHO inspector, reported that during a vehicle check in the village of Badala, they found 8 g of heroin and 7 g of ice in a car with two men inside. They were identified as Vansh, a resident of Meerut, and Jashanpreet Singh, of Gillco Valley, Kharar.

They confessed after questioning that they bought the drugs from Vikas Jalhotra, alias Laddoo, and Sandeep Kumar Jalhotra, two Fazilka residents who were in presence in their car on Jangpur Road.

Another 8 grammes of ice were found once a police crew arrived and searched the vehicle. All of the accused were brought before the judge, who ordered a two-day police remand. They will be questioned by police so they can determine their supply chain.

According to police, ice is a potent, addictive stimulant drug with a crystal-like appearance, hence its name. An overdose of ice can result in chest pain, breathing issues, fits, unconsciousness, brain injury, heart disease, and even death.

In a different case, 5 grammes of heroin was found in the car of Charanjit Singh in the village of Badala, where he resides. Police placed him on 24-hour police remand.