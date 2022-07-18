Jet fuel price reduced by 2.2%

New Delhi: Public sector oil marketing companies reduced the price of Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) of jet fuel. The price was slashed by 2.2% or Rs 3,084.94 per kilolitre. Now the ATF costs Rs 138,147.93 per kilolitre.

This is the second reduction in ATF price this year. ATF prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month. The price is revised based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight.

Earlier on June 16, the price of ATF was increased by Rs 19,757.13 per kl. Jet fuel price have been increased 11 times since the start of the year. Jet fuel make up for almost 40% of the running cost of an airline.