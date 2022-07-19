Xiaomi launches new smart TVs: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Xiaomi launched its line of the 2022 TV ES Pro series of 4K LED TVs. The Chinese company launched 3 new screen sizes — 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch — in China. The new TV ES Pro 55-inch model is priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,500), the TV ES Pro 65-inch model is priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 54,300) and the TV ES Pro 75-inch model is priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 88,500).

All three sizes of the newly launched Xiaomi TV ES Pro come with a 4K (3840 X 2160 pixels) resolution display with LED backlighting and feature a 178-degree viewing angle. They are powered by a quad-core MediaTek 9617 SoC featuring ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores, an ARM Mali-G52 MC1 graphics core, and a dedicated APU. They run on Android TV 11 with Xiaomi’s PatchWall user interface on top.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, two HDMI 2.0 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-A ports, S/PDIF optical-in, headphone jack, and an Ethernet socket.