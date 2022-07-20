American woman gang-raped in Pakistan; US embassy seeks firm action

A 21-year-old American woman was allegedly gang-raped in Pakistan’s Punjab province by her ‘guide’ and his accomplice, prompting the US embassy to condemn the incident. The crime, according to police, occurred on July 17 at the tourist resort Fort Munro in the Dera Ghazi Khan district, about 500 kilometres from Lahore.

The victim, a vlogger/social media influencer, was on a trip with her friends Muzamil Sipra and Azan Khosa to record a vlog. According to police, the American woman traveled to Fort Monroe from Karachi after being invited by her social media friend Sipra, whose home she visited on Sunday in Punjab’s Rajanpur district.

The woman, who was in Pakistan on a tourist visa, had been there for seven months. According to the FIR, which is available to WION, the victim was staying at a hotel when she was gang-raped. ‘ We stayed in a hotel at Fort Monroe where both suspects gang raped me and recorded the act to blackmail me,’ she claimed in the FIR.

The Border Military Police have already apprehended one of the accused, Sipra, and raids are underway to apprehend the other suspect. Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has requested a report on the Fort Munro incident from the Punjab inspector general of police (IGP). Meanwhile, a US Embassy Spokesperson told WION that the embassy is in contact with the police and is ensuring the woman’s safety.

‘The protection of US citizens abroad is the highest priority of the US Department of State and our embassies and consulates around the world,’ he said. ‘ We cannot comment on the specifics of the allegation out of respect for the alleged victim’s privacy. The United States Consulate General in Lahore stands ready to provide consular services to any US citizen who has been a victim of crime,’ he added.