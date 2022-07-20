Hair treatment with Ayurveda: Here are three impressive benefits

Nowadays, hair fall is a very common issue. Numerous factors, including hormone change, stress and infection can contribute to hair loss. Ayurvedic treatments are one of the many options available to deal with this issue. According to Ayurveda, hair loss is intimately related to the health of the bone tissue.

Ayurvedic oils, which are nutrient-dense and high in vitamins, calcium, flavonoids, and other nutrients, assist to prevent hair loss and encourage hair growth without the use of chemicals. But creating a routine that is specific to your hair type is the most crucial phase in the hair development process.

Here are three benefits of Ayurvedic hair treatments for hair growth:

Reduces dandruff

Dandruff can hinder hair growth because it harms the scalp and causes hair loss. Neem and fenugreek (methi) can be utilised to clean your scalp and get rid of dandruff issues. In addition to having antifungal and antibacterial effects, herbs also aid in hair growth.

Enhance hair texture

Your hair texture can be improved with the use of brahmi, jatamansi, and amla oils. Your hair will get strength and deep nourishment by using this hair mask. Also, make a paste with a variety of herbs, including amla, gotu kola, neem, henna and aloe vera, and apply it to your scalp and hair.

Prevent grey hair

Grey hair is caused by bad lifestyle choices, stress, or hormonal changes. To manage the amount of melanin in your hair and prevent the onset of premature grey hair, use an ayurvedic oil containing bhringraj.