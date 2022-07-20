Rajasthan government dedicated to the youth: CM Ashok Gehlot

On Tuesday, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot stated that the state government is dedicated to the youth of the state.

The CM officially laid the foundation stone of The Jamnalal Bajaj Auditorium through video conference on Tuesday. He mentioned the several youth-focused programmes run by the state government, mentioning the Mukhyamantri Anupriti Coaching Scheme, which provides free coaching to 15,000 children.

Gehlot said that plans had been made for 200 youngsters to receive free education overseas under the Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence programme. The government has provided 1.25 lakh government employment to the youth, and 1.50 lakh people would soon receive financial aid.

He further added that severe legal action had been taken against the groups responsible for paper leaks and strict laws had also been put into effect to stop similar instances.

To mark the 75th anniversary of independence, Gehlot stated that the state government will organise a programme starting on August 15 that would educate the next generation about the contributions of freedom fighters.