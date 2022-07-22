3 arrested in Kolkata airport with foreign currency worth more than Rs 33 lakh.

On the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, customs agents at the airport in Kolkata seized foreign currency worth Rs 33.61 lakh from three different passengers.

Using spot intelligence, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Kolkata Customs detained three passengers: Kishan Nigam, Krishna, and Jatinder Singh. After passing through immigration on Tuesday, the three were on a SpiceJet flight to Bangkok.

After conducting a personal search and examination of their luggage, officials found a total amount of USD 42,000, which is equal to Rs 32,84,400. The inquiry and seizure process are ongoing.

In two instances, the concealment was done in the passenger’s two checked bags by hiding it in the straps that crisscross the entire outside area after unpicking the original stitch and then re-stitching it. In these two cases, USD 29,000 was recovered.