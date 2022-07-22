Actress Shonka Dukureh, passed away at 44.

According to The Guardian, actress Shonka Dukureh, who made her feature film debut as R&B singer and composer Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis,’ has passed away at the age of 44. According to the newspaper, she was found dead in her Nashville, Tennessee, residence. One of the actor’s two kids found her lifeless and ran to the neighbour, who dialled 911.

Although the findings of the autopsy are pending, the cause of death seems to be natural.

Elvis Presley, the singer, songwriter, and actor who is known as the ‘King of Rock and Roll,’ is the subject of the biopic ‘Elvis,’ starring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler (Butler). Hanks portrays Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s manager.

Positive reviews were given to the movie after its June global release. On the review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, it received a 78% rating. The general consensus among reviewers is that Austin Butler’s superb lead performance and Baz Luhrmann’s electrifying energy and style completely upend the formula for the traditional rock biopic in Elvis.

The movie has also been profitable for Warner Bros, bringing in $190.6 million thus far.