AAP’s poster places Bangladeshi scholar’s picture instead of Indian freedom fighter

Cities across the nation have been adorned with posters of freedom fighters as the nation prepares to commemorate its 75th Independence Day. Pictures and caricatures of legendary stalwarts have been displayed across the nation as part of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations.

The Aam Aadmi Party is currently embroiled in a heated debate in Delhi after mistakenly identifying an Indian freedom fighter in its posters.

On the flex board that was placed near the ‘freedom fighter fountain’ in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar a few months ago, the AAP wished to highlight Indian scholar Mahmud Hasan Deobandi. One of the co-founders of Delhi’s Jamia Nagar’s Jamia Millia University is Deobandi.

However, the final print included images of Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev, Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan, and other Indian freedom fighters beside the image of Bangladeshi Islamic scholar Maulana Mahmudul Hasan.

According to sources, the party has not corrected the error despite the board having been in place for several months. India Today TV has reached out to the AAP leadership lots of times over this issue, but has not yet received a response.