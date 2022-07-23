Banks to remain shut for 13 days in August: Full list

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for almost 13 days in August this year. This includes 6 holidays on Sundays and Saturdays.

Some holidays are observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Banks also do not operate on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Also Read: Merchandise exports from India surge 27% during January-June

The Reserve Bank charts out bank holidays in three categories: ‘Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under the Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays for August 2022:

August 1: Sunday

August 8: Sunday

August 14: Second Saturday

August 15: Sunday

August 22: Sunday

August 28: Fourth Saturday

August 29: Sunday

National and Regional Holidays:

August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi (Sikkim)

August 8 and 9: Muharram

August 11 and 12: Raksha Bandhan

August 13: Patriot’s Day

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)

August 18: Janmashtami

August 19: Shravan Vad/Krishna Jayanthi

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi