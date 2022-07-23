Co-stars pay respect after Indian TV actor Deepesh Bhan passes away.

Deepesh Bhan, an Indian television actor, has died. In the daily soap opera ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai,’ the actor was well known for his portrayal as Malkhan. He was 41 years old.

Although the precise cause of his unexpected death has not yet been made public, the actor is said to have passed away on Saturday morning. He was playing cricket when he abruptly passed out, according to reporting by ETimes, and was brought to the hospital.

The producers of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ has paid tribute to the late start, ‘We are deeply saddened & shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. One of the most dedicated actors in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace,’ the statement reads.

Bhan became well-known for his portrayal of a cop in the comedy series ‘F.I.R.’ on Sab TV.

His co-star in the television series ‘FIR,’ Kavita Kaushik, posted a picture of Bhan and said, ‘In shock, gutted, pained by the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very significant cast member in f.i.r.,’ below the photo.

She said, ‘A fit guy who never drank, smoked, or did anything to impair his health, left behind a wife, a one-yeaold child, parents, and us all,’ adding that he was the fittest guy and used to take care of his health.

‘I remember the love and respect he showered on each and everyone he met, I believe it now that it’s the good people God chooses to call sooner … Too heartbroken to process this .. its a dark day. R.I.P Deep’

He has been part of several TV shows including ‘Bhootwala’, ‘Champ and Sun Yaar Chill Maar’, ‘Faltu Utpatang Chatpatti Kahani’ among others. He is survived by his wife and one-year-old daughter.