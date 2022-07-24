British PM candidate Rishi Sunak declares, ‘I am the underdog’Rishi Sunak, a former British finance minister, referred to himself on Saturday as the underdog in the race to become the country’s next prime minister.

Sunak’s resignation contributed to the uprising that led to Boris Johnson’s resignation as prime minister following a string of scandals. Over the course of the summer, members of the ruling Conservative Party will elect a replacement, with an announcement scheduled on September

Sunak won every round of voting among party legislators to narrow the field to just two contenders.

But among the 200,000 members of the governing party who will finally decide the winner, foreign secretary Liz Truss appears to have an advantage so far.

According to a YouGov poll of Conservative Party members released on Thursday, Truss had a 24-point advantage over Sunak.

Sunak declared at a speech in Grantham, central England, the birthplace of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, 'Be in no doubt, I am the underdog.' The 'powers that be' want to crown the other candidate, but I believe the membership wants a choice and is open to hearing it.