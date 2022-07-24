Does green tea really keep mosquitoes away?

How to use green tea as a mosquito repellent

Prepare to greet the blood-sucking mosquitoes when the monsoon arrives. At times, nothing—including mosquito repellents, sprays, ointments, and more—can stop these annoying little critters.

Some specialists believe that employing excessive amounts of chemical sprays poses a risk to our respiratory health. It might get rid of the mosquitoes, but in the long term, it hurts us.

Are you sick of chasing the mosquitos away? We have some news for you, though. Here is everything you need to know about green tea, which has been proven to be beneficial against mosquitoes in studies.

How does it work?

The scent that the green tea plant emits poses a serious risk to mosquitoes. The annoying flies won’t even attempt to approach your house if you place a green tea plant outside or right next to the front entrance. Even bees are repulsed by the powerful perfume, which acts as a natural and herbal insect repellent against mosquitoes.

The burning of leaves

We advise you to burn a pile of green tea leaves in a corner outside your front entrance for better results. The odour of burnt green tea leaves acts as a magical mosquito repellent, causing them to quickly leave your home.

Herbal ointment

There are many companies that provide ointments for the market that are effective at keeping mosquitoes away, but occasionally they don’t work and the results aren’t always that excellent. Instead of using chemical-infused creams, simply make a smooth paste out of a few handfuls of green tea leaves and spread it over all of your exposed body areas. Even from a distance, mosquitoes are able to detect the aroma and will never approach you.

Tea bags

It’s a good idea to place green tea bags in your home’s mosquito-prone regions to deter the persistent biters. Do not forget to hide the tea bags in places like the kitchen corners, beneath the bed, and other dark areas of your house. This will definitely help in keeping the mosquitos far and at bay.