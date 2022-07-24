Khejuri bomb blast case; NIA files chargesheet against 3 accused

Three accused were charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday for their alleged involvement in the Khejuri bomb blast case before a special court in Kolkata.

Samar Shankar Mandal, Ratan Pramanik, Kankan Karan, and Anup Das were named in the charge sheet. Because of Anup Das’s passing, the charges against him have been dropped.

The results of the investigation showed that the four defendants engaged in a criminal conspiracy to create explosives similar to handmade bombs. The case is currently on progress.