Police raids BJP leader’s resort in Meghalaya, rescued 6 children, make 73 arrests

A senior police officer said that on Saturday, six children were saved and 73 people were detained from a ‘brothel’ in Tura that was allegedly run by Bernard N. Marak, the vice-president of the BJP in Meghalaya.

In response to a tip-off, police raided Marak’s farmhouse, Rimpu Bagan, in the West Garo Hills area, Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh told PTI. Marak is a former militant who is now a politician.

Four boys and two girls, all under the age of 18, were found locked inside dirty, dark cabin-like rooms at Rimpu Bagan, which Bernard N. Marak and his associates were operating as a brothel for the purpose of prostitution, Singh said.

He said that all of the children had been given to the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) for safe custody and any additional required legal action. He claimed that during the operation, crossbows and arrows, over 500 unused condoms, over 400 liquor bottles, eight two-wheelers, and 27 vehicles were were taken.

The officer stated that the material seized revealed that 73 people had involved in ‘nefarious activities,’ and that the farmhouse has 30 small rooms. According to a case that was made in February, it is suspected to be the place where a girl was sexually assaulted.