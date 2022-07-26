Gulf country announces Islamic New Year holiday

Manama: Bahrain has announced Islamic New year holiday for employees working in the government sector. As per the circular issued by the government, all ministries and public institutions will be closed on the 1st of Muharram, corresponding to Saturday, 30 July 2022. As Saturday is already an official holiday, Sunday, 31 July, will be given in lieu.

Earlier, several other Gulf countries announced holidays for Hijri new year. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced the Islamic New Year holiday for private sector employees. July 30, will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE.

Also Read: Kiswah of Holy Kaaba will be replaced this Saturday

Oman announced Sunday, 31 July, 2022 as a holiday.for public sector and private sector employees.

Kuwait government has announced the holiday for public sector employees for Islamic New Year. July 31, Sunday will be a holiday for all employees working in the public sector. All ministries, government and public sector will observe holiday on July 31. Normal working will resume on August 1.

The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year and is the day on which the year count is incremented.