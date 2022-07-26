Kerala CM announces Onam special food kit with 14 items

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Tuesday that the government will provide a food kit with 14 items ahead of Onam festival. The kit will be dispersed through the public distribution system. The government is expecting an expense of Rs 425 crore, said the CM in the press conference held at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Earlier, during the Covid-19 lockdown period, the government had provided the food kits 13 times which helped many to scrape through the crisis period. It cost the government Rs 5500 cr, CM said. The government is facing a financial crisis. But we have decided to go ahead with the kit distribution, said the CM. in the state before.

The state has received offers of investments worth Rs 7,000 cr. KSIDC has recorded highest-ever loan disbursement. More than 20,000 jobs were created in 2021-22 period, said the CM.