Balwinder Safri, a legendary vocalist, has passed away.

Balwinder Safri, a legendary singer from Punjab, passed away on Tuesday. He was 63. Singer Guru Randhawa from Punjab confirmed Safri’s passing on Instagram, writing, ‘Sir, we will always appreciate your songs and the contribution you made to Punjabi music. Peace be with you. Balwinder Safri, sir, alvida.’

The singer of ‘Tu Hoor Sonhiye’ reportedly had cardiac problems and had to be hospitalised to Wolverhampton, UK’s New Cross Hospital in April 2022. The musician underwent three bypass surgery, but after suffering brain damage, he fell into a coma. Safri spent 86 days in the hospital before being released and making progress toward recovery; nonetheless, he was unable to survive and died on July 26.

After learning about the unfortunate news, several artists from the Punjabi music industry paid their heartfelt condolences on social media.

Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa remembered the Par Linghade` singer and wrote, ‘Menu yaad hai Balwinder ji nu asi window tho dekya si during #beautifulbillo shoot… we were so excited. He so graciously came up to meet us. Don’t make them like that anymore…. Thank you Sir for giving Punjabi music industry so much. You will be forever live in our hearts #balwindersafri ji.’legendary

Gurdaas Maan, a legendary musician, posted a photo of the late artist along with the words ‘Safri Saab’ and joined-hand emojis.

On his Instagram story, musician Jassie Gill posted a video featuring himself, Babbal Rai, and the late Balwinder Safri. The video’s caption reads, ‘Mulakaat Hmesha, you are right. Apne charna vch niwas bandhan waheguru.’

After the sudden demise of actor Deep Sidhu and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balwinder Safri`s death is another big loss to the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Known as the Bhangra star, Balwinder Safri was a UK-based Punjabi singer and was known for his popular tracks like `O chan mere makhna`, `Pao Bhangra`, `Gal Sun Kuriye`, `Nachdinu`and many more.