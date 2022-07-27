Firefighters from Germany and Czech Republic tackle fire at national park,,,,,,,,,

Tuesday saw a third day of fighting against a wildfire in a Czech national park after it destroyed homes and compelled authorities to evacuate villages. Hundreds of firefighters were bolstered by units from neighbouring Germany.

According to tweets from the Prague and regional fire departments, smoke from the fire near the German border in a well-known tourist location travelled across the Czech Republic, including to the capital Prague, which is around 130 miles (209 kilometres) distant.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the flame was still out of control and had consumed 300 hectares (741.32 acres) of the park, according to a park spokeswoman quoted by CTK news agency.

In order to assist in putting out the fire that required the evacuation of children from a German summer camp, Slovakia, Poland, and Italy pledged helicopters and planes.

Firefighters were attempting to put the blaze under control, but Fire Rescue chief Vladimir Vlcek said it was difficult to predict when they would succeed.

Last week’s terrible heat wave, which saw highs of over 40 degrees Celsius, caused wildfires to break out across large areas of southern Europe.