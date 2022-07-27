Interstate drugs ring busted by Delhi Police; Rs 1 crore worth of cannabis seized

Amit Singh Chauhan, Surjeet Singh Chauhan, and Adarsh Kumar were arrested when Delhi Police broke an interstate drug ring. 10.369 kg of drugs were seized by police. In order to catch all three drug dealers, police set up a trap along Press Enclave Road in Saket after receiving information about their movements.

When the two accused were interrogated by the police after their arrest, they both confessed that they had come to Delhi to smuggle drugs. The drugs cost Rs 1 crore on the international market. Both accused admitted having a third gang member. All of the accused had multiple cases filed against them by the police.