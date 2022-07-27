Volvo launches 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric in India: Features and price

Mumbai: Sweden based luxury vehicles manufacturer, Volvo launched its 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric in the Indian markets. The new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is priced at Rs. 55.90 lakh (Ex-showroom). The new SUV is offered in a single variant.

The 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge come with an underfloor mounted 79 kWh battery pack as standard. It is available with a twin-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) set-up as standard, and the two motors, with one on each axle. Total system output is rated at 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds. The battery supports fast charging and can be recharged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 28 minutes. It gives 418 km on a full charge.

Other features include LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, air purifier, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, driver seat memory function, 9.0-inch touchscreen with in-built Google Assistant, Harman Kardon sound system, wireless smartphone integration and wireless charging. Safety features include 7 airbags, antilock braking system (ABS), traction and stability control, a tyre pressure monitor system, 360-degree camera, hill descent control and a suit of Advanced Driver Aids.