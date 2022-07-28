Malaika Arora and Aditi Rao Hydari steal the show at Indian Fashion Week

Bollywood actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Malaika Arora served as showstoppers for several designers on Day 4 of the Indian Couture Week. Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, two designers, used Malaika Arora as their muse. Aditi, meanwhile, stole the show during the fashion display by Anju Modi.

In a garment by the design team that was dark green and black with embellishments, Malaika radiated goddess-like beauty. Malaika commanded the ramp as she walked as the showstopper, looking stunning in nude makeup.

The couture ensembles were exhibited by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at the ongoing Couture Week, which was influenced by art and architecture. Rahul Gandhi and Rohit Khanna’s latest collection, which featured a variety of gowns, tuxedos, and Indian formals, delved into the world of juxtapositions by fusing art and geometrics.

Aditi Rao Hydari walked for Anju Modi earlier in the day. During the presentation of her new collection, Modi led the audience on a regal tour. Anju Modi produced exquisite items decorated with embroidery and embellishments, proud to have advanced Indian workmanship.

Aditi Rao Hydari served as the designer’s muse and appeared like a princess while wearing a yellow-green lehenga.

Aditi even mentioned how much she enjoyed donning the ‘nath’ for the show while speaking on the occasion. Aditi said, ‘Thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, I can wear it even at night.’

Anju Modi, renowned for creating one of the best bridal designs, used ivory, crimson, white, gold, and black as the show’s primary colour palette.

Tarun Tahiliani announced the start of Indian Couture Week last Friday. Suneet Verma, Dolly J, Kunal Rawal, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Siddharth Tytler, and Anamika Khanna, who will wrap up the week on Sunday, are the designers who will be showcasing their greatest work this week.