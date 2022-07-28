Ukriane’s counterattack in Kherson is gaining momentum, says UK

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is gaining traction in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, which is controlled by Kremlin, according to the British defence ministry on Thursday.

‘Ukrainian forces have almost certainly created a bridgehead south of the Ingulets River, which defines the northern frontier of Russian-occupied Kherson,’ it stated in a regular intelligence briefing on Twitter.

Russia’s 49th Army, stationed on the west bank of the Dnipro River, now appears severely vulnerable, according to British military intelligence, who added that Kherson was effectively cut off from Russia’s other occupied regions.