19-year-old girl found dead in marital home in Kozhikode; Family alleges domestic violence

Kozhikode: A 19-year-old pregnant woman has been found dead in Kozhikode at husband’s house. The deceased has been identified as Bhagya, wife of Elathur native Ananthu.

The duo fell in love and eventually got married six months ago. Ananthu was charged with sections of POCSO Act on a complaint of abducting Bhagya two years ago. Upon reaching legal age to marry, they compromised the case with Ananthu marrying her.

Relatives of Bhagya said Ananthu’s mother used to torture her. Bhagya’s mother has filed a complaint with the police stating that she is suspicious over the death of her daughter. The Elathur police have initiated an investigation into the matter.