Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women table tennis team beat South Africa

London: In table tennis, the Indian women team defeated South Africa in the first round at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian team of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison defeated South African pair of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel by ‘11-7 11-7 11-5’.

In women’s singles, India’s Manika Batra defeated Musfique Kalam by ‘11-5 11-3 11-2’ in the first match. In the second singles, India’s Sreeja Akula defeated Danisha Patel of South Africa by ‘11-5 11-3 11-6’.

The Indian women will take on Fiji in their second group tie later in the day.