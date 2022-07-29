Domestic assistant in Delhi detained for stealing money, jewellery from employer

A domestic helper was arrested by the Delhi Police along with a close relative for allegedly stealing his employer’s home in the Punjabi Bagh area of cash and jewellery worth Rs 8 crore. The accused, Mohan Kumar, is a 26-year-old man. According to the police, Kumar’s relative was sent to the juvenile justice board (JJB) home in order to comply with age verification rules.

‘The complainant reported that on July 4, he along with his family members left for the US to attend a family function. He handed over the house keys to Kumar who was working as a servant for the last five years,’ police said.

‘On July 18, he received calls from other domestic workers and relatives that his Hyundai car and jewellery were missing,’ the cops said. The businessman informed the authorities that because his son had recently gotten married, the family’s jewellery was placed in lockers.

The local CCTV footage was examined by the police. In the complainant’s car, the accused was spotted with a suitcase. He took the car to the Ramesh Nagar Metro Station and left it there.

The accused was seen in the video in the car with another person. The second person was found to be a distant relative of Mohan Kumar. The relative was taken away on Sunday from the Sheohar district of Bihar by a police force. On Monday, Kumar was also detained in relation to his case.